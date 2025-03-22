Mohanlal is arriving to rule the box office this Eid with his upcoming film L2: Empuraan. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, it is a sequel to the Malayalam film Lucifer, which turned into a rage at the box office. The advance bookings for the film have commenced, and in India, it indicates a Tsunami arriving on March 27.

The Biggest Ticket Pre-Sales For Opening

Mohanlal’s upcoming film has managed to register a massive ticket sale of 626K on BMS, which is, by far, the biggest in the history of Indian Cinema. No other Indian film managed to come even close to this number within 24 hours of the advance booking!

L2: Empuraan Surpasses Kalki 2898 AD!

L2: Empuraan has surpassed the ticket pre-sales registered by Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD in the first 24 hours of the opening of the advance booking. Nag Ashwin’s directorial registered a ticket sale of 342K in the first 24 hours.

Mohanlal VS Allu Arjun!

Meanwhile, Mohanlal‘s film has managed to register 187% higher ticket sales than Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun’s film registered a ticket sale of 218K in the first 24 hours of the commencement of advance booking!

Where To Watch Lucifer Before L2: Empuraan!

Before the L2: Empuraan arrives you can watch the first part of Lucifer on Prime Video and Sony Liv. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, and the official synopsis says, “A political Godfather dies, and a lot of thieves dressed up as politicians took over the rule. The question arises regarding the successor of God, unfolding few names, along with God’s most beloved angel, Lucifer.”

