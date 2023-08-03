While the entire world is raging over Barbie, Kylie Jenner has managed to turn heads with her collaboration with another iconic dolls brand, Bratz. A range of Mini Bratz were recently launched, marking their first celebrity collaboration. However, Kylie and the brand soon faced the heat from the internet after many noticed that one of the replicas of Kylie had a darker tone and was nowhere close to her real skin tone. The internet slammed the brand for trying to get acceptance from Black people. Scroll down to read the details.

Jenner’s Mini Bratz dolls have been launched in six versions, each featuring a different red carpet look of hers. The one which is facing the heat is apparently the one from the 2019 Met Gala where she donned a figure-hugging Versace gown.

According to The Mirror, the Mini Bratz version of Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala dress has been given a darker tone when in reality, the social media star that evening had a bronze glow on the red carpet. Kylie has been very open about her love of self-tanners. Speaking of Kylie’s Mini Bratz, the doll has been accused of giving her a skin tone which is “too dark.” Shedding light on her collaboration with Bratz, Kylie stated, “I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll. I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bratz (@bratz)

Social media users were quick to slam the inaccurate portrayal of Kylie Jenner’s skin tone being in Bratz dolls. One user stated, “Bratz being one of the first toy companies to advertise diverse characters and then choosing Kylie Jenner to be the face of it is insane like all the WOMAN DOES is steal from Black people help me.” Another stated, “Kylie is not that damn dark and those features aren’t hers idk.”

A person tweeted, “Why tf are kylie jenner’s bratz dolls black?????” Another user chimed in, “It frustrates me because we already have an issue with colorism and @Bratz made Kylie dark asf. That’s just so wrong.” An individual wrote, “I’m sure she paid them for this failed promotion.”

One user added, “Anything for a bag. Ya don’t even listen to the consumers.” The next one stated, “@Bratz ur new Kylie collection is entirely too dark for it to be a representation of her. She is a white woman. Pls fix that immediately.” Another said, “I do and I don’t get the madness on Kylie being a bratz, they made her too dark that’s my only problem.”

The next one shared, “This is why diversity in both race and age is so important. Black girls are literally the reason Bratz didnt flop like every other Barbie op. Choosing Kylie was a bad choice.”

What do you have to say about Kylie Jenner’s skin tone not being portrayed accurately? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

