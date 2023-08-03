BTS’ Jungkook has been breaking several records as his latest single, Seven, featuring Latto, is ruling not only hearts but various music charts as well. The singer recently broke the record of the most streamed track on Spotify Global in a single week by a male artist. While the streaming giant announced the same, Guinness World Records asked for the source, making the band’s fan ARMY mad. While the famous world record book has now announced Jungkook’s achievement, ARMYs are demanding them to apologise to the K-Pop star.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, began his musical career in 2013 with the South Korean boy band. He and the band have broken several world records to date and are among the most popular groups in the world.

The 25-year-old singer’s fans could not help but celebrate when he broke the record of the most streamed track on Spotify Global in a single week by a male artist. Fans shared the poster on their Twitter handles featuring how Seven surpassed 89.7 million streams in a week on Spotify. One of them received a now-deleted reply from the official handle of Guinness World Records that read, “source plz?”

The world record book’s carelessness about the new record set by BTS’ Jungkook led them to provide all the requested facts and sources. Many even mentioned how the website still has Harry Styles’ name in the record and has not changed it yet. In doing so, the ARMYs were even trolled by many netizens as they claimed the record is about a single by a male artist but Seven also featured Latto.

Amid the controversy, Guinness World Records announced how BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have both broken new records with their promising solo careers. Now, the Left and Right crooner has two new records in his name with Seven, another one being the fastest music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify by a male artist.

As the world record book is a bit late in updating its register, Jungkook’s fans are demanding a sincere apology from the organisation. ARMYs are saying the organisation should own its mistake for its unprofessionalism. One wrote, “GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK for your unprofessionalism,” while another called out the organisation for joking on their mistake and penned, “The way the admin of this account got the nerve to use “lol” now when in fact their lack of professionalism previously caused thousands of racist abuse and harassment towards an Asian artist for a rightful record that he broke, is disgusting!”

The way the admin of this account got the nerve to use "lol" now when in fact their lack of professionalism previously caused thousands of racist abuse and harassment towards an Asian artist for a rightful record that he broke, is disgusting! GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/0Oi0cHTEuQ — ☂️⁷ (@stillwjungkook) August 2, 2023

Many claimed how Jungkook was trolled for no reason due to the organisation’s mistake and wrote, “because of your unprofessional behaviour jungkook got dragged by everyone!! now you are trying to be funny IDIOT GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK.”

