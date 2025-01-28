Jake Gyllenhaal is counting his blessings, including filming steamy scenes with Anne Hathaway not once but twice. The duo brought the heat in Brokeback Mountain and turned it up again in Love & Other Drugs.

During the press tour for the movie, Jake didn’t hold back. “I’m lucky,” he said. “Annie and I already had sex on film in Brokeback Mountain, so I wasn’t too nervous.” Talk about starting things off easy, huh?

Jake’s take on their chemistry? Surprisingly musical. “It’s all about rhythm,” he said. “There’s rhythm to writing, rhythm to sports, and yeah, rhythm to sex.” And honestly? These two nailed it. Their on-screen spark had critics talking, even if the movies weren’t hitting high notes.

Take Brokeback Mountain. Gyllenhaal’s Jack Twist was tangled in a complicated marriage with Hathaway’s Lureen Newsome while longing for Heath Ledger’s Ennis Del Mar. It was raw, emotional, and miles away from their cheeky, flirty vibe in Love & Other Drugs. In that rom-com, Jake played Jamie Randall, a slick pharma rep falling for Hathaway’s Maggie, a free spirit dealing with early-onset Parkinson’s. Chemistry was entirely off the charts.

Even behind the scenes, these two had their share of memorable moments. Hathaway once hilariously recounted a time she accidentally stripped during a rehearsal. “I dropped [my coat] thinking we were shooting, but nope. The camera wasn’t even rolling,” she laughed. “Jake just froze, like, ‘huh?’” Talk about commitment.

While Love & Other Drugs got mixed reviews (hello, 49% on Rotten Tomatoes), their spark couldn’t be denied. Critics even admitted the movie “lacks a certain something, but not chemistry between Jake and Anne; they set off real sparks.”

So, what’s Gyllenhaal’s advice? “I recommend getting in bed with Anne Hathaway to any man.” With a rhythm like theirs, it’s hard to disagree.

