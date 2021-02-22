Baahubali is easily the biggest movie series in India. The two-part series made by SS Rajamouli generated thousand of crores of business all over India. It’s a feat that no other film has achieved since then and looks like a giant task even in the coming years.

The monstrous success of Baahubali (2015) and Baahubali 2 (2017) is still a huge benchmark for filmmakers all over India. But it’s not limited to theatres and box office only. The memes of Baahubali are Super Hit on social media even today.

Every now and then hundreds of memes about the film series keep on doing rounds on social media. People love to share them with friends. A similar kind of video edit has just been shared by TVF on Instagram. The video edit shows the scene of Baahubali when Shivagami (Ramya Krishnan) have an intense war of words with Kalakeya War Lord Inkoshi (Prabhakar) before the actual war. The intensity of the scene is way too high and it instantly gives you goosebumps. But the edited video mixes it up with the famous song ‘Ae Kya Bolti Tu’ from Ghulam feat Aamir Khan & Rani Mukerji.

The video of Baahubali isn’t just amazingly edited, it gives you a great dose of laughter. Something that all of us needed before wrapping up the hectic Monday. Watch the video below and LOL!

Isn’t that hilarious?

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahuabali series had Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and others in important roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the first part which released back in 2015 did a business of 120 crore only in the Hindi version. The film was declared a Super-Hit.

Baahubali 2 released with mammoth expectations in 2017 and went on to do a business of 511.3 crore in Hindi. The business was never seen before in India even for a Bollywood film.

