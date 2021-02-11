Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of B-town. The non-star wifey puts herself in trouble most of the times with the statements she makes. Looks like once again she has got herself in a little bit of trouble after she posted a picture of her wearing a bikini.

Mira has made a bizarre comparison of a bikini body to a fruit. Yes! You heard that right, a fruit. Keep scrolling further to know which fruit has she compared the bikini body to and what are the fans reaction?

Mira Rajput recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her wearing a bikini. She also mentioned about the reality behind the efforts that are put into maintaining a bikini-ready body. Sharing the picture, Shahid Kapoor’s wife wrote, “Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming.”

Mira Rajput of two is seen in a bikini paired with a shrug with a pool in the background. It is from her recent trip to Goa with Shahid Kapoor. But it looks like this comparison has not gone down well with her fans.

One fan commented, “Toh fir didi desi fal khao na.” Other fans commented, “Nothing as a bikini body, babe everybody is beautiful. #grow your mind.” Check out all the fan tweets below:

Mira Rajput has a huge fan following on Instagram. The post received more than 80000 likes in less than an hour, including one from her bother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Mira had shared quite a few stunning solo pictures from her Goa trip last month. While Shahid did not post any of his pictures, Mira showed around the beaches, her swimwear and her food.

What do you think about the comparison Mira Rajput made? And do you agree with the fans reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

