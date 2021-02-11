It’s finally happening! The dry spell of theatrical releases of Hindi films is finally coming to an end. The reports of major Bollywood films being scheduled for release are coming up and it’s getting exciting. After the Sooryavanshi, Radhe, ’83 and other movies, now we hear that Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy Roohi Afzana is releasing soon.

It was last month when we had urged a few Bollywood filmmakers to lineup their upcoming films ASAP. Dinesh Vijan for Roohi Afzana was among those and it seems he has heard us.

According to Pinkvilla, the preparations to release Roohi Afzana have started and it may hit cinemas in the first week of March. Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited Sooryavanshi is expected to release at the end of March or early April – this means the horror-comedy will be releasing before. A trade source has been quoted as saying, “It’s a horror-comedy on the lines of Stree and the makers are extremely confident that the film will bring back the audience to the cinema halls. The Studio Partner, Jio, along with Dinesh have closed the terms and condition of theatrical deal with the exhibition sector and an announcement is underway very soon,”

“Though films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Madam Chief Minister among others have released in the cinema halls, Roohi Afzana will be the first Hindi film with an A-List cast to hit the big screen. If the content is as good as Stree, it should bring back the audience, and also put out a statement that the audience is waiting for entertainment at the moment. Many cinema halls are shut at the moment, but with the announcement of Roohi Afzana, they will open their shutters for the audience again,” the source further added.

Isn’t that exciting? Roohi Afzana is part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe. The first part, Stree released in 2018 and starring Shraddha Kapoor – Rajkummar Rao in lead, it proved to be Super-Duper Hit. After Roohi Afzana, another horror-comedy from the producer is currently in works. Titled Bhediya, this one stars Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon in lead.

