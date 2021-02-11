Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become a global star and is on a speeding car to become a superstar. While the actor has some amazing projects in the kitty and has already shown her mettle in her varied filmography both in Bollywood and Hollywood, the scope for new characters remains open. While we keep demanding to see her in various characters, Priyanka is now opening up on what character she wants to play. As per the latest buzz, Mrs Jonas has set her eyes on playing the female James Bond if it ever happens. Below is all you need to know and what The White Tiger actor has to say.

Advertisement

If there was something that was making noise the last couple of months was the buzz who the next James Bond will be. For the unaware, the latest Bond flick No Time To Die will be the last film that will have Daniel Craig play the iconic spy. The hunt for the heir to the title was on and made quite a lot of headlines. There was also a possibility that it will be a woman. The argument that it isn’t the right thing to give it a role reversal and given the female lead a new character is still evident.

Advertisement

While all of that continues to find momentum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now promoting her memoir Unfinished has expressed her wish to be the first female James Bond if it ever happens. The actor has time and again expressed this. In a recent chat, she was asked about her previous comments on Bond films. She cleared that she wants to do it sure, but in the first place, it needs to happen.

As per We Got This Covered, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I mean it’s not up to me to make it a thing. It’ s up to people to be ready to watch a female Bond. We can keep talking about it, but someone’s got to make it,” said Chopra. “And if it ever gets made, I would obviously love to throw my name in the mix, as I have, as I will.”

However, there have been many men who have been speculated to have possibly considered taking the mantle. Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Harry Styles are the few names speculated. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Cardi B Lets Her Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup & We’re Laughing Our Guts Out On The End Result

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube