Didn’t we all girls messed up with our mom’s makeup when we were tiny tots? How much we all loved putting makeup on ourselves and sometimes even our moms. Well, it looks like Cardi B is enjoying this phase with her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus these days.

We are sure that the little bundle of joy must have carefully observed her mommy putting makeup on herself. Maybe that is why the baby girl thought that she could play the perfect makeup artist for her superstar mom. But, the result is something we definitely want you to see as it will leave you in splits.

We admire Cardi B for being so patient and letting Kulture play makeup artist in a Feb 10 Instagram video. A very calm Grammy Award winner could be seen laying with her head back on a pillow, while her daughter applied makeup to the WAP rapper’s eyes. At first, it will appear as if the rapper is injured. Well. Check out the hilarious results in this video below:

The colour palette looked like Kulture was using either darker lipsticks or blushes to put the cosmetics on Cardi B’s eyelids and mouth.

The colours were mostly in mauve and plum colours, with a little bit of bright peach on Cardi’s left eyelid. As a result, her eyes looked bruised! Kulture didn’t use a brush, she was seen applying the makeup from her little fingers on her left hand directly onto Cardi’s eyelids.

“Do I look pretty?” Cardi B was heard asking at one point and gave a slightly concerned “hmm” sound while looking up at her face via her phone’s camera as her daughter was applying the makeup. Kulture stayed primarily with working on Cardi’s eyes, although the Grammy winner had a smudge of plum makeup underneath her right eye and on the side of her nose, with another couple of splotches on her lips.

While Cardi posted the makeup session in two videos to her Instagram stories, fan accounts reposted it, and people gushed over what a loving mom she is. What do you think about the makeup session?

