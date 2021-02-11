Gina Carano, who has been part of projects like Fast & Furious 6, Extraction, Haywire and more, is in trouble after making a social media post. As per the latest news, the actress who was recently seen on screen as Carasynthia “Cara” Dune in The Mandalorian will not be returning to the show.

Gina has been dropped by as a client by UTA and is no longer an employee of Lucasfilm. Read on to know what a spokesperson for the film company had to say.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.” Adding further, “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

For those who do not know about the social media row, Gina Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending, and former mixed martial artist was met with severe backlash. Social media users called for her firing from the hit Disney+ Star Wars show, The Mandalorian because of it.

In one of her stories, Gina Carano shared a post comparing contemporary political differences to the treatment Jews received in Nazi Germany. It read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

This is not the first time Carano has ired the public with her political comments. Last November, she issued controversial tweets, one mocking mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and another wherein she suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election.

