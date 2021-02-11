After delivering blockbusters like Pyar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, director Luv Ranjan is back with yet another film. It brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The films went on floors recently, and the latter opens up about her experience on the set.

It has been a long time since Ranbir was seen in a lighter movie and fans have been eagerly waiting to see that aspect. And Shraddha has been delivering blockbusters back to back. Scroll down to know more what she said.

During a conversation with Bollywood life, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan. Talking about the filmmaker, the actress said, “I’m so excited to be working with Luv sir. I think he’s such a brilliant director, and the kind of movies he has made, the way they connect with the audience, it makes me more excited that I’m getting to work with him.”

When asked about her experience working with Ranbir, Shraddha said, “I was really looking forward to working with Ranbir — I only heard word what an amazing actor he is to work with on set, and I have to say that whatever praises I heard about him, they’re all true. After shooting a little bit in Delhi, I can say that the ongoing process has been a completely unique experience. Also, it’s almost after one year I’m shooting for a film, so I’m so, so, so excited about getting back.”

Apart from Luv Ranjan’s film, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in the mega-budget Nagin trilogy, which is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. It will be directed by Vishal Furia of cult Marathi hit, Lapachhapi fame. She also took to social media to announce the news and wrote that she is happy to play the role of a naagin.

Sharing the news on social media, she wrote, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore (sic).”

