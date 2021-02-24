The joke’s on Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress is currently surrounded by fan-made memes flooding social media, and she is having a good laugh on herself.

Priyanka has been posting a string of memes on Instagram stories all through Wednesday, featuring her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.

A user compared Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look to a new pokemon named Priyankemon, while another imagined her as a ball that Virat Kohli was about to catch during cricketing action. Others fashioned blow horns, hot air balloons and parachutes out of Priyanka in her bloated costume. Users turned her into a green firecracker and a puffer fish.

Take a look at the memes Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared here:

One meme shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas read, "When mom says 'boriya bistar samet aur nikal jaa yahan se' (when mom says, 'pack your bag and get out of here')." The actress thanked fans for making her day. Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram stories: "Too funny… Thanks for making my day guys." The costume is one of many that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore during a video call with the internet sensation dog, Tika. In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her singing debut in the US, 'In My City' which also featured the American rapper Pitbull. The song turned into a success but responses from a section of the users were not the same. She began, "I remember the thrill of turning on the television the first night it aired and seeing myself introducing the game in a prerecorded announcement, and then watching the upbeat 'In My City' promo video along with the millions of others who were tuned in. From where I sat, there was no better way for me and my music to be introduced to mainstream America than through an NFL weekly spot. #GameOn" She continued, "My bubble was quickly burst. The excitement of having my first song debut in the United States on such a huge platform was completely destroyed by a storm of explicitly racist hate mail and tweets, including – among many, many examples to choose from – 'What's a brown terrorist doing promoting an all-Americal game?' and 'Go back to the Middle East and put your burka on' and-years later it's still hard to write this – 'Go back to your country and get gang-raped."