Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Memes On Herself
The joke’s on Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress is currently surrounded by fan-made memes flooding social media, and she is having a good laugh on herself.

Priyanka has been posting a string of memes on Instagram stories all through Wednesday, featuring her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.

A user compared Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look to a new pokemon named Priyankemon, while another imagined her as a ball that Virat Kohli was about to catch during cricketing action. Others fashioned blow horns, hot air balloons and parachutes out of Priyanka in her bloated costume. Users turned her into a green firecracker and a puffer fish.

Take a look at the memes Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared here:

