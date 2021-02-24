We all have seen the first look of Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. But the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film dropped today and took the internet by storm.

Alia Bhatt looks sensational in the teaser and it’s totally a new space in which everyone has seen her today. Before the teaser, many people were sceptical if a bubbly actress like her will be able to play a character like this. However, she has again proved that there’s nothing stopping her.

It’s amazing how a 1:30 min teaser featuring Alia as Gangubai has blown away all the misconceptions about her skills. Although she is exceptional in almost every frame of the teaser, we bring you a few of the best moments from the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser which deserve special accolades.

1) Entry Scene (0:12)

As Alia Bhatt makes turns towards the audience and makes a stylish entry, it’s a moment to behold. Not just look wise but even her attitude is spot on. It looks like she owns the space she is in and is ready to take over the audience with her magical charm.

2) The Walk In The White Saree (0:34)

As soon as she gets out of the car wearing a white saree, black sunglasses and holding an umbrella, it makes for another spectacular moment. Her walk HAS that dominating attitude and the way she pats the back of a man seeking her blessings is killer stuff.

3) Kisi Ke Baap Se Nahi Darne Ka (0:40)

Immediately after that, she shows her savage side in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser by saying the stunning dialogue, “Kisi ke baap se nahi darne ka”. It looks like that scene will come at a very crucial point in the story as Alia’s character shows signs of both vulnerability and bravery. It’s perhaps a moment of transformation that takes things to another level.

4) Jameen Pe Baithi Bahot Achi Lag Rahi Hai Tu… (0:48)

A great actor channelises all its frustration while playing the character. And that’s what Alia seems to be doing in this scene. As she sits with style and tells someone, “Jameen pe baithi bahot achi lag rahi hai tu…” she has that spark on her face as if she’s giving a message to someone in real.

5) Main Gangubai…. (1:17)

The most savage moment for the last. As she stands on the stage and addresses people like a leader, we see a moment that will be received with a huge round of applause in the cinema halls. “Main Gangubai…” The way the dialogue has been written and the way she has delivered it is Lit.

What are your thoughts about the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi?

