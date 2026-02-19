Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is witnessing a very interesting graph at the Indian box office. Despite regular weekdays, it saw a significant jump in collections on the 5th Monday and Tuesday. The tables turned on Wednesday, with an unexpected 96% drop. Can Chiranjeevi’s film still clock the 300 crore milestone? Scroll below for a detailed day 38 report.

All hopes pinned on the domestic run!

There is limited competition in Telugu cinema. Anaganaga Oka Raju has nearly concluded its theatrical journey. On the other hand, Funky is struggling amid mixed word-of-mouth and low buzz. Anil Ravipudi’s directorial made the most of the situation, starting the weekdays of the 5th week on a spectacular note.

According to Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned only 2 lakh on day 38. Unfortunately, it saw a 96% drop in collection. It is indeed commendable that Chiranjeevi’s film is minting moolah even in its 5th week. It is already a box office success, so whatever is being added is a bonus. However, the last few days are crucial, given that it is very near the 300 crore mark worldwide.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crore

Week 2 – 22.8 crore

Week 3 – 8.4 crore

Week 4 – 4.35 crore

Day 33 – 20 lakh

Day 34 – 56 lakh

Day 35 – 12 lakh

Day 36 – 59 lakh

Day 37 – 53 lakh

Day 38 – 2 lakh

Total – 216.72 crore

Can it still enter the 300 crore club worldwide?

Tomorrow, Suhas‘ Hey Balwanth and two other films are releasing in Telugu cinema. The ticket windows will get congested, leading to a decrease in the screen count. But the 6th weekend will be the last possible opportunity to enter the 300 crore club.

Currently, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stands at 298.72 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 43 crore gross from the overseas run. Chiranjeevi only needs 1.27 crore to score his first 300 crore grosser. This weekend will determine whether he emerges victorious or misses the milestone by just one crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 36

Budget: 200 crore

India net: 216.72 crore

ROI: 16.72 crores

India gross: 255.72 crores

Overseas gross: 43 crores

Worldwide gross: 298.72 crores

Verdict: Plus

