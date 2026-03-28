Dhurandhar 2 is setting all new benchmarks at the Indian box office. Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller sequel is close to entering the 800 crore club. But before that, it has rewritten history for Hindi cinema by clocking the highest second Saturday collection of all time. Scroll below for the day 10 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10 Early Estimates

There’s little to no competition at the ticket windows, which gives Dhurandhar: The Revenge a freeway. According to early trends, Aditya Dhar’s directorial collected around 62-65 crore net in all languages on day 10. It witnessed an impressive growth of around 48-55% compared to the second Saturday of 42 crore.

The total box office collection in India will land around 794-797 crore after 10 days. It will soon emerge as the third Hindi film of all time to cross the 800 crore mark domestically. The first two are Pushpa 2 (836.09 crore) and Dhurandhar (894.49 crore).

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Day 1: 145 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: 83 crore

Day 3: 117 crore

Day 4: 121 crore

Day 5: 64 crore

Day 6: 58 crore

Day 7: 49 crore

Day 8: 53 crore

Day 9: 42 crore

Day 10: 62-65 crore (estimate)

Total: 794-797 crore

Records the highest 2nd Saturday collection in Hindi cinema!

Dhurandhar 2 has rewritten history for Hindi cinema in a new arena. It has surpassed Pushpa 2 to record the highest-ever second Saturday collection. For the unversed, Allu Arjun starrer had collected 46 crore on its day 10. Ranveer Singh’s film has crossed that mark by a massive margin.

Take a look at the highest second Saturday collection of all time in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2 – 62-65 crore (estimate) Pushpa 2 – 46 crore Dhurandhar – 42 crore Stree 2 – 33.80 crores Animal – 32.47 crores Gadar 2 – 31.07 crores Jawan – 30.10 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 26.50 crores The Kashmir Files – 24.80 crores Pathaan – 22.50 crores

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