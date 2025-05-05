Asif Ali has been a part of the Malayalam film industry for over 15 years and has already acted in 86 remarkable films. While a majority of these haven’t done well at the box office, there’s no denying that when he gets it right, he truly delivers. He has, at times, impressed audiences with powerful performances, though inconsistent scripts and other challenges have often held his films back. Lately, however, his career seems to be on an upswing. This listicle explores five recent films in which he played a leading role and tasted commercial success.

Honey Bee (2013)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Honey Bee, also the name of a popular liquor, is a film centered on drunken misadventures and spontaneous decisions. It follows a close-knit group of friends, one of whom is a girl about to get married. She belongs to a prominent business family in Kochi, which has ties to the underworld. On the night before her wedding, in a drunken haze, Asif’s character confesses his feelings for her, and they run away together. However, by the next morning, he has a change of heart, but by then, her family is out for blood over what they see as a betrayal. While this premise might sound serious, the film is actually laced with humor and comedy, making it an entertaining watch.



Kooman (2022)

Available On: Prime Video

Kooman is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who is best known for helming the acclaimed Drishyam franchise. Kooman was released during a dull phase in Asif Ali’s career. However, the film turned out to be a commercial success. Asif Ali delivered a commendable performance, portraying a vindictive cop with sharp deductive and investigative skills. In a bid to tarnish the reputation of his superior officer, his character turns to theft. But things take a darker turn when he finds himself being blackmailed by someone far more dangerous.

Thalavan (2024)

Available On: Sonyliv

Thalavan features Asif Ali once again in the role of a police officer, this time starring alongside Biju Menon. Both play cops, Asif, as a sub-inspector and Biju Menon as his superior, a circle inspector. Asif’s character is a by-the-book officer, which leads to ego clashes between the two. However, things take a serious turn when a murder occurs, and Biju Menon’s character becomes the primary suspect. The film is thrilling and engaging, though Asif doesn’t get much opportunity to showcase his talent fully.

Kishkindha Kaandam (2024)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Kishkindha Kaandam features one of Asif Ali’s finest performances as an actor. It is also a standout film in the long and respected career of Vijayaraghavan. The two portray a father and son in this emotionally layered story. Asif’s character is dealing with the mysterious disappearance of his son. His first wife died of cancer, and he has recently remarried. Vijayaraghavan plays a retired military officer who owns a licensed firearm. On the day of Asif’s second marriage, it is discovered that the gun is missing, though no one knows exactly when it disappeared. Aparna Balamurali plays the new bride, who is also unaware of the situation. Where is Asif’s son? Does Aparna suspect something? And are the missing child and the missing gun somehow connected?

Rekhachithram (2025)

Available On: Sony Liv

Rekhachithram is a murder investigation thriller featuring Asif Ali once again in the role of a police officer. This time, the case centers on a decades-old murder. A man involved in disposing of the body dies by suicide, but leaves behind a Facebook post confessing his role in the burial, though he claims he never knew the woman’s identity or the reason for her murder. His revelation casts suspicion on an influential businessman, prompting Asif’s character to take on the investigation and uncover the truth behind the victim and her long-buried story.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: HIT 3 Ending Explained (Spoilers Ahead): Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar Is Battling A Dark Web Cult But The Glimpse To Part 4 Is A Ticking Bomb Ready To Explode!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News