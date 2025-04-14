Asif Ali might finally be out of the dull phase in his career with Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali. If this film does well in theatres, it’ll be a hat-trick for him after the back-to-back hits Kishkindha Kaandam and Rekhachithram. This time, he’s playing a socially relevant character, someone caught in a situation that could happen to anyone. It’s about marital disputes and how laws meant to protect vulnerable people can sometimes be misused as weapons for entirely different motives.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali: Plot

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali delves into the complexities of marital conflict, focusing on the protagonist’s strained second marriage. Despite seeking a divorce, the couple faces significant challenges, with their separation far from being amicable. As the process unfolds, they become entangled in a series of legal battles, including what appear to be unfounded allegations of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The film explores the personal and legal turmoil of navigating the judicial system, where engaging in these prolonged legal disputes becomes a form of punishment.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali: Cast & Crew

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali was written and directed by debutant Sethunath Pathmakumar. The film stars Asif Ali, Thulasi, Jagadish, Sreeja Das, Harisree Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Balachandran Chullikkadu, Usha Chandra Babu, Anand Manmadhan, Prem Kumar, Joji, Azees Nedumangad, and Neeraja Rajendran.

Rahul Raj, Bijibal, Muthu, and Christy Joby composed the music. Sobin K. Soman edited the film, and Ajay David Kachappilly handled the cinematography. Naizam Salam produced it under the banner of Naisam Salam Productions and distributed it by Dream Big Films.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali: Release Date

The film was initially scheduled for release on April 3, 2025, but it has been postponed to April 17, 2025. Check out the trailer of the movie below:

