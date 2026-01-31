Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead, released in theaters yesterday amid low buzz. Although the trailer was well-received, it couldn’t sustain momentum due to a lack of proper promotion. Also, Border 2‘s strong run impacted it. This resulted in a start of just 4 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a fair start, given the genre and OTT thriller-like feel, but from now on, it needs a strong run to ensure it enters the safe zone.

What is the budget of Mardaani 3?

Unlike some of the recent Bollywood sequels, Mardaani’s latest installment is made on a moderate budget. However, compared to the last installment, the cost of the latest film is more than double. The estimated cost of Mardaani 2 (2019) was 23.5 crores. Six years later, the threequel has arrived with an estimated cost of 60 crores (including P&A). Yes, you read that right! The budget of the Mardaani threequel is 60 crores.

How much does Mardaani 3 need to enter the safe zone?

As mentioned above, Mardaani 3‘s estimated cost is 60 crores, so it must earn 60 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Against this target, the film has opened at just 4 crores, thus making a recovery of 6.66%. To enter the safe zone, the film needs a big turnaround over the weekend and a strong run for a couple of weeks.

While it’s too early to predict anything, it seems Mardaani 3 might struggle to become a success, as the target of 60 crore net is quite ambitious. So far, reviews have been mixed from critics, and word of mouth is about average. It’ll be interesting to see how the film fares in the upcoming days.

To become a clean hit, the Rani Mukerji starrer must make 100% returns, and it will be achieved at a net collection of 120 crores, which looks totally out of reach.

More about the film

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 also stars Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It is backed by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. On BookMyShow, the film is currently enjoying a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

