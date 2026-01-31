Since Prabhas was coming off a grand success of Kalki 2898 AD, expectations were really high from The Raja Saab. Unfortunately, it has emerged as one of the biggest Tollywood disasters in recent times. Both in India and overseas, it failed miserably by fetching shockingly low collections. Particularly talking about the overseas box office, the biggie has concluded its run with a disappointing sum below 40 crores. Keep reading for a closing report!

Among overseas territories, North America has been the biggest market for Tollywood films, and Prabhas is currently one of the biggest crowd pullers there. In this territory alone, the film grossed over 15 crores on opening day, but couldn’t sustain the momentum and concluded its run at just 21.64 crores. The remaining territories contributed very little.

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the overseas box office?

As per the final collection update, The Raja Saab earned just 34.25 crore gross at the overseas box office. Compared to the opening-day collection of 23.5 crores, it managed to score just 45.74% higher earnings in its lifetime run, which clearly shows the disastrous trend of the film among the audience.

Prabhas’ 2nd lowest grosser since Baahubali!

With just 34.25 crores coming in the lifetime run, The Raja Saab has concluded its run as Prabhas’ second-lowest-grossing film at the overseas box office since Baahubali. It just managed to clear Radhe Shyam (26.3 crores), avoiding the tag of the lowest grosser. It’s a big blow to the actor, whose previous film (Kalki 2898 AD) amassed 275 crores internationally.

Take a look at the overseas run of Prabhas’ films since Baahubali (highest to lowest):

Baahubali 2 – 371.16 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 275 crores Baahubali – 134 crores Salaar – 130 crores Saaho – 92 crores Adipurush – 50 crores The Raja Saab – 34.25 crores Radhe Shyam – 26.3 crores

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, the Telugu fantasy-horror-comedy film also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It was released on January 9, with premieres on January 8. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 400 crores.

