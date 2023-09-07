With the long-running television serials and a number of films releasing every week, India is undoubtedly the house of one of the biggest industries in the world. From child-artists, youngsters to adults, everyone gets equal opportunities to show their talent and are quite well-paid. Though many people might be assuming that it’s only the professional actors who get paid heavily, that’s not true. There are a number of child artists and youngsters who have earned huge salaries for their work.

Not convinced? Well, over the years, there have been innumerable talented child actors who have been paid well and now they are successful and quite wealthy in the industry. Today we will talk about one such child artist who is the richest child actor in India currently. So, without further ado, scroll down and let’s get straight into it.

Sara Arjun, a star kid from Tamil Nadu, has created history by becoming the richest child actor in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 10 crore in 2023. Yes, you read that right. The child actress has worked in both Tamil and Hindi cinema and has been a part of several hit films.

Sara, who was born in 2006, made her debut in films at the age of only 5 with Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal and a Bollywood film 404. She received quite an appreciation for her performance in both the films and as result of which she continued to appear in big budget films alongside superstars, including Aishwarya Rai’s Jazbaa, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and Emraan Hashmi’s Ek Thi Daayan.

Sara was also recognised across the country for her role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, where she played the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s childhood i.e. young Nandini. For the unversed, Sara Arjun is the daughter of well-known actor Raj Arjun. Sara’s father has been a prominent face in films, both Bollywood and Telugu industry for the past two decades. He started his career with Anurag Kashyap directorial Black Friday and then has been a part of several films, including Raees, Secret Superstar, Rowdy Rathore, Thalaivii and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Sara is reportedly preparing for a new project along with Thalapathy Vijay where she will be seen as the second lead. Her other upcoming films include Paath: The Lesson and Quotation Gang. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

