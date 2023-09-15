Dhanush, Silambarasan STR (Simbu), Vishal, and Atharva are some of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry. Now the actors have landed in big trouble as the Tamil Film Producers Council in Chennai has reportedly issued red cards. Scroll down to know more.

In case you’re not familiar with it, receiving a red card from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council implies that these actors are temporarily prohibited from engaging in collaborations with any Kollywood producers until further notice. It also entails that if an actor intends to commit to a new project, they must first resolve any disputes with the producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Deccan Chronicle, the red cards have been issued by the executive council members in response to multiple complaints lodged against these actors. One of the complainants alleged that Simbu had committed to a 60-day work schedule for a film but had only worked for 27 days.

This complaint was filed by renowned film producer Michael Rayappan, known for producing the blockbuster movie “Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan.” Dhanush is also facing allegations of not completing a movie project.

In contrast, Vishal Reddy, the former president of the council, has been accused of mismanaging the association’s finances. Well-known trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also confirmed via his social media account that a red card has indeed been issued. “Tamil Producers Association CONFIRMS to issue Red Card for actor Silambarasan TR, Dhanush, Vishal & Atharva,” he wrote.

BREAKING: Tamil Producers Association CONFIRMS to issue Red Card for actor Silambarasan TR, Dhanush, Vishal & Atharva.#SilambarasanTR – Michael Rayappan issue.#Dhanush – Thenandal's film incompletion & loss. #Vishal – Mishandling the association's money.#Atharva -… pic.twitter.com/KQY7lTz4lW — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 14, 2023

It’s worth mentioning that Dhanush, Silambarasan STR (Simbu), Vishal, and Atharva reportedly received warnings from the producers’ body back in June of this year. As of now, none of these actors have responded to the red cards issued against them.

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Watching Pushpa Thrice & Learning Things From ‘The Fire’ Allu Arjun After Latter Showers Praises On Atlee Directorial: “When It Comes To Swag…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News