Before Zootopia 2 hit the big screens around three weeks ago, few would have predicted that the animated film would soar past a global box office milestone that even several high-profile 2025 releases, like James Gunn’s Superman, Brad Pitt’s F1, and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, failed to reach. With a massive global haul of $1.145 billion, the blockbuster sequel stands as the second-highest-grosser of the year. It can potentially be overtaken by only one more film from this year – James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

On the domestic box office front, Zootopia 2 has outgrossed the live-action How to Train Your Dragon’s North American total earlier this week. It also registered the biggest post-Thanksgiving third Wednesday ever, with just an 8.5% drop compared to the previous Wednesday. And now, it is closing in on the domestic haul of the first-ever film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Shrek (2001).

Here’s how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to outgross the 2001 movie at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Shrek – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two animated films compare at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $266.2 million

International: $878.9 million

Worldwide: $1.145 billion

Shrek – Box Office Summary

North America: $268.7 million

International: $220.3 million

Worldwide: $489 million

Based on the above figures, Zootopia 2 currently trails the Oscar-winning animated classic by approximately $2.5 million at the North American box office. However, given the sequel’s momentum, it seems only a matter of time before Zootopia 2 overtakes Shrek domestically. That being said, it has already overtaken the 2001 movie internationally.

Zootopia 2 vs. Shrek Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s what each Shrek film, including the Puss in Boots spin-offs, performed at the North American box office:

Shrek (2001): $268.7 million Shrek 2 (2004): $441.6 million Shrek the Third (2007): $322.7 million Shrek Forever After (2010): $238.7 million Puss in Boots (2011): $149.3 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022): $186.1 million

As the figures show, Zootopia 2 has already surpassed the North American totals of Shrek Forever After, Puss in Boots, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The 2025 film is on track to overtake the original Shrek in the coming days. However, catching up to the franchise’s top domestic performers, Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, seems unlikely for the Disney sequel during its ongoing North American run.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals coexist in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Here’s The Zootopia 2 Trailer:

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Top 5 Must-Watch Christmas Romance Movies: From The Holiday To Love Actually

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News