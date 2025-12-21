Now into its third week in theaters, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has grossed $188.1 million at the box office worldwide and is now aiming to surpass the coveted $200 million milestone. With stiff competition from recent releases like Avatar: Fire and Ash, it remains to be seen whether it can hit that target. As of now, the supernatural horror sequel trails the first film’s global haul ($291.6 million) by around $103.5 million. However, surpassing this figure appears to be out of reach for the sequel now. The final box office verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

On the yearly chart, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 currently ranks as the 23rd highest-grossing film of 2025, sitting just behind One Battle After Another, which has collected $205.1 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo). During its run, the sequel has already outperformed Predator: Badlands, the latest entry in the long-running sci-fi action franchise. More recently, it has also surpassed the global box office total of the 2004 supernatural horror hit The Grudge, marking another milestone for the video game adaptation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Predator: Badlands & The Grudge – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films stack up at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $103.9 million

International: $84.2 million

Worldwide: $188.1 million

Now, let’s see how the other two films, Predator: Badlands and The Grudge, performed at the global box office:

Predator: Badlands (2025): $183.3 million

The Grudge (2004): $187.3 million

As the above figures indicate, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has now pulled ahead of both titles globally, surpassing Predator: Badlands by $4.8 million and edging past The Grudge by a narrow $0.8 million margin, marking another milestone for the horror sequel during its ongoing theatrical run.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Break-Even Point

The sequel was produced on an estimated budget of $36 million and needed to earn approximately $90 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global haul of $188.1 million, the supernatural horror sequel has already comfortably cleared its break-even point, generating a surplus of roughly $98.1 million so far. How much higher it can climb will depend on its global performance in the coming weeks.

What’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 All About?

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Trailer

