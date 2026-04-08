Priyanka Mohan is on a record-breaking spree in the digital world. Her latest Netflix outing, Made In Korea, has not just maintained its steady run on the platform but has now officially scripted history. In just three weeks, the film has smashed its way into the list of the most-viewed female-led Indian Films on Netflix since 2024.

Priyanka Mohan Pushes Out Alia Bhatt’s Jigra!

Priyanka Mohan has a massive shuffle in the Top 10 female-led films on Netflix. With its third week, the Tamil-Korean-English dramedy has officially hit a total of 13.5 million views on Netflix, pushing Alia Bhatt‘s Jigra with 9.8 million views out of the top 10 list of female-led films since 2024.

Made In Korea Week 3 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, Made In Korea, in three weeks, garnered a viewership of 13.5 million views on Netflix against 25.5 million viewing hours. In its fourth week, it has taken an exit from the top 10 globally trending non-English films on Netflix. However, it has secured a spot in the list of top 10 films in India, Sri Lanka, and Oman.

Check out the most-viewed female-led Indian films on Netflix since 2024. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Crew: 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million Do Patti: 17 Million Accused: 16.6 Million Made In Korea: 13.5 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Haq: 11.3 Million Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million Bhakshak: 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million

With 25.5 million viewing hours in the bag, Made In Korea has successfully managed to bridge the gap between regional appeal and global viewership.

Made In Korea OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the total viewership of the dramedy, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.1 million views | 7.7 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 6.7 million views | 12.7 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 2.7 million Views | 5.1 million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Total: 13.5 million views | 25.5 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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