2025 was the year of Starkid debuts with two superstar kids making a mark in the industry with their OTT debuts! On one hand, it was the Prince of Bollywood – Aryan Khan, arriving with his directorial debut, while on the other hand, it was the Prince of Pataudi, the real royalty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, making his acting debut!

Interestingly, both star kids made a mark and record with their arrivals! While Aryan Khan’s debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood turned the most viewed show of Netflix in 2025, Ibrahim also made a unique achievement silently, which needs to be celebrated as a newcomer in the industry!

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Double Dominance!

Ibrahim Ali Khan hit double dominance in the list of the most-viewed OTT films of 2025, claiming 2 out of the 9 spots. His two films, Sarzameen and Nadaaniyaan, both claimed a spot in the top 5, in fact, making his arrival count! While Sarzameen garnered a viewership of 11.5 million, Nadaaniyan hit a total of 9.5 million views.

Netflix Dominates The Scene!

Netflix dominated the original scene on OTT in 2025, claiming 9 out of the 10 spots! While other platforms also delivered some good films, including Mrs on Zee5, Be Happy on Prime Video, and more, they could not find a space in the most-viewed list. Out of the top 10 titles, three belonged to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Saif Ali Khan – The King!

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief was the undisputed king of OTT with 13.1 million views garnered in its lifetime. The Netflix original also starred Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Check out the most-viewed original films of 2025 on OTT.

Jewel Thief (Netflix): 13.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix): 12.1 Million 11.5 Million Sarzameen (JioHotstar): Aap Jaisa Koi (Netflix): 9.7 Million Nadaaniyan (Netflix): 8.9 Million Baramulla (Netflix): 8.8 Million Inspector Zende (Netflix): 7.8 Million Raat Akeli Hai 2 (Netflix): 7.2 Million Test (Netflix): 5.2 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.

