The Mandalorian and Grogu, the latest installment in the long-running Star Wars franchise and a follow-up to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, was released on May 22, 2026, and is on the verge of completing three weeks in theaters. Starring The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal in the lead role, the sci-fi action-adventure film is directed by Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind two Iron Man movies and the 2019 film The Lion King. It currently holds a 62% critics’ score and a significantly higher 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

After opening to $81.7 million across 4,300 North American locations, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu have earned $159.5 million so far at the domestic box office. Combined with its $137.8 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total has now reached $297.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo. As it steadily approaches the $300 million worldwide mark, the film is also closing in on the global earnings of Hugh Jackman’s popular sci-fi sports film, Real Steel (2011). Keep reading to find out how much more the Mandalorian & Grogu needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Mandalorian and Grogu vs. Real Steel – Box Office Comparison

The Mandalorian and Grogu – Box Office Summary

North America: $159.5 million

International: $137.8 million

Worldwide: $297.3 million

Real Steel – Box Office Summary

North America: $85.5 million

International: $213.8 million

Worldwide: $299.3 million

It is clear from the above figures that for The Mandalorian and Grogu to outgross Real Steel, it needs to earn around $2 million more worldwide. Considering its current pace and present stage in its theatrical run, the latest Star Wars film is on track to surpass the Hugh Jackman-starrer in the coming days. The film’s final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

Still Needs To Earn Over $100 Million To Break Even?

The Mandalorian and Grogu was reportedly made on a $165 million budget. This implies that it would need to earn around an estimated $412.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current worldwide total of $297.3 million, it still needs to earn $115.2 million more to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point.

What Is The Mandalorian and Grogu All About?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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