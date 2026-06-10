Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is struggling at the box office, and it might leave theaters in international markets very soon. Amid this disappointing run, the film is on the verge of beating Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s neo-noir psychological thriller, Shutter Island, at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Star Wars movie has been recording the lowest dailies at the North American box office for Disney era Star Wars movies. It collected just $1.1 million on its third Monday at the North American box office. It is the lowest 3rd Monday ever for Disney’s Star Wars. The film dropped 52.1% from last week and, owing to its disappointing run, is losing a large number of screens. Last Friday, it lost 945 screens in North America. The domestic total for the movie has hit $156.9 million. It is now tracking to earn even below the $190 million mark at the domestic box office.

Inches away from crossing the $300 million milestone worldwide

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is also not earning any points or millions at the international box office. Despite Grogu’s abundant cuteness going viral online, the Star Wars movie is losing worldwide. Based on the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, it collected $137.8 million overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $294.65 million mark. It is less than $10 million away from surpassing the $300 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $156.9 million

International – $137.8 million

Worldwide – $294.7 million

Inches away from surpassing Shutter Island worldwide

For the unversed, Shutter Island was directed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo. Martin-Leo collabs are eagerly anticipated by fans, and despite mixed-to-positive reviews, Shutter Island is one of the most recommended thrillers ever. It grossed $294.9 million worldwide during its run. The Star Wars movie was less than $1 million away from Shutter Island’s global total on Monday, but it has beaten it on Tuesday.

What is the film about?

The film follows the fall of the Galactic Empire. The New Republic enlists Djarin and his apprentice Grogu to rescue Rotta the Hutt (White) in exchange for information on a target. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

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