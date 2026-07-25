The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Is Ready To Outgross Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Facebook)

The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Strong word of mouth is helping it mint loads of cash at the box office, both domestically and worldwide. The movie is now already surpassing the global gross of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, one of Disney’s biggest flops this year. Christopher Nolan’s film will derail Jon Favreau’s film during the second weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Misses the $200 million milestone by a hair on Thursday

The Nolan-helmed movie collected a massive $17.6 million on its first Thursday at the box office in North America. It is the biggest Thursday of the year, beating Toy Story 5’s $12.6 million. It only dropped by 2.4% from Wednesday. It has beaten The Dark Knight’s $16.5 million as Christopher Nolan’s biggest Thursday ever. It reached $199.4 million at the North American box office, missing the $200 million mark by a whisker.

The Odyssey is inches away from hitting the $350 million mark worldwide

The Odyssey is sprinting towards its next milestone, earning solid numbers at the North American box office. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie earned $142.7 million at the international box office. It will cross the $200 million milestone overseas this weekend. Adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide total hits $342.06 million. It is crossing $350 million this Friday at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $199.4 million

International – $142.7 million

Worldwide – $342.1 million

Set to beat Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. It is the live-action Star Wars movie, which is an extension of the Disney series. The Jon Favreau-helmed movie collected just $344.8 million despite being in the cinemas for over two months.

The Odyssey is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and climbing the global chart of this year. It is also expected to cross $500 million worldwide this weekend and move closer to the top spots on the 2026 top-grossers list.

More about the movie

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is his first epic action-fantasy film based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, The Odyssey. The film was released on July 17.

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