February 2026 has been a packed month for U.S. moviegoers, boasting a diverse theatrical slate that includes Luc Besson’s gothic romantic fantasy Dracula, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, and Chris Hemsworth’s slick crime thriller Crime 101. Adding to the buzz is Scream 7, the seventh installment in the long-running horror franchise, which is set to arrive in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Despite facing several hurdles, Scream 7 has regained strong fan interest following Paramount’s high-profile trailer launch during the 2026 Super Bowl. With momentum building ahead of release, the slasher sequel is now eyeing three major milestones at the domestic and global box office. Let’s take a look at what they are.

1. Biggest Opening Weekend In The Franchise So Far

Just a few weeks ago, industry trackers projected Scream 7 to debut in the $30 million range domestically. However, with ticket pre-sales showing good momentum, the latest estimates now place the film’s North American opening between $40-53 million, as per SlashFilm‘s projection.

If the final numbers end up in the higher end of those projections, Scream 7 could surpass Scream VI’s $44.5 million debut, potentially delivering the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history.

2. Highest-Grossing Entry In The Scream Franchise

If the seventh Scream installment opens in line with current projections, receives solid support from international markets, and benefits in the longer run from encouraging reviews from critics and audiences, it has a realistic shot at becoming the highest-grossing entry in the slasher franchise worldwide. As of now, the top-grossing installment is the 1996 original Scream, which earned $173 million globally.

With strong pre-release buzz and the franchise’s proven box office pull, Scream 7 could potentially challenge, and even surpass, the current global benchmark set by previous installments.

3. Scream Franchise Hitting $1 Billion Worldwide Box Office Mark

The first six Scream films have collectively grossed over $910 million worldwide. That means Scream 7 would need to earn only around $90 million globally to take the franchise past the coveted $1 billion milestone.

Given the franchise’s box office track record and the current level of buzz surrounding the new installment, this milestone appears well within reach if the film delivers a solid theatrical run.

Scream 7: Expected Plot & Storyline

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

