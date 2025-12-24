Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep in the lead role, has found itself in a precarious position at the Indian box office. Backed by good buzz, the film registered a strong start. Thereafter, it failed to maintain the momentum. Over the weekend, it made decent earnings, but an upward trend was missing. On the first Monday, it saw a significant drop, but on Tuesday, the film maintained a steady pace; however, the overall collection was not up to par. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Mollywood action comedy film was theatrically released on December 18. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. Even among the audience, it has received similar word of mouth. Due to good pre-release buzz, it achieved a solid opening day, but unfavorable feedback has impacted its run.

How much did Bha Bha Ba earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

As per the latest collection update, Bha Bha Ba earned 1.15 crores on day 6, showing a slight jump from day 5’s 1.1 crores. Overall, it has earned 18.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 22 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 6.7 crores

Day 2 – 3.3 crores

Day 3 – 3.2 crores

Day 4 – 3.2 crores

Day 5 – 1.1 crores

Day 6 – 1.15 crores

Total – 18.65 crores

Needs over 10 crores to enter the safe zone

Bha Bha Ba was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. Against it, it has earned 18.65 crore net so far, thus recovering 62.16% of the cost. To enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag, the film must make 100% recovery by earning 30 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Dileep starrer needs 11.35 crores more to enter the safe zone, which looks easy to achieve, but it isn’t. To recover the entire cost, the film needs to grow well over the second weekend and make decent earnings on weekdays of the second week. So, it’s a wait-and-watch scenario for now.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Pan-India Release Confirmed! Ranveer Singh Starrer Aims To Beat Mahavatar Narsimha In South Languages

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News