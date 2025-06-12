A few days back, we made our readers aware of a lesser-known Netflix series, Dept. Q. With new films and shows from around the world landing on Netflix every week, deciding on your next binge-watch becomes a time-consuming affair. We understand this what-to-watch dilemma, so we have made it our mission to spot underrated gems that often fly under the radar. Today, we give you another overlooked series that deserves your attention. It’s an Italian show called Sara: Woman in the Shadows. Read on to learn what it’s about, who should watch it, and why it might be your next binge-watch.

Sara: Woman In The Shadows – Plot & Cast

Based on Maurizio de Giovanni’s crime novels, the series follows the story of the titular protagonist Sara Morozzi (played by Teresa Saponangelo), a former secret agent living a peaceful life. After the suspicious death of her estranged son, she comes out of her self-imposed exile and is pulled back into the dangerous world of crime, corruption, and spy craft.

Sara joins forces with her former allies and races against time to uncover the truth. The series also features Claudia Gerini, Flavio Furno, Chiara Celotto, Carmine Recano, and Giacomo Giorgio in key supporting roles.

Why Watch Sara: Woman In The Shadows?

The series focuses more on plot and characters instead of action and spectacle. Don’t watch it expecting it to be like James Bond or Mission: Impossible, and you’ll most likely enjoy it. Moreover, the twist at the end is worth it. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of around an hour each, which is perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

Sara: Woman In The Shadows Trailer

If you are planning to watch the series, you can first watch its trailer to get a sneak peek into its intriguing plot, mysterious characters, and atmospheric setting.

