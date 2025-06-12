A new Malayalam comedy series, Super Girls, is ready to bring laughter and feel-good moments to your screens. The show is about four young women trying to make their way in today’s world. With a mix of comedy, friendship, and ambition, Super Girls promises a lighthearted and entertaining watch.

This series has really caught attention with its catchy theme song and bright characters. If you’re looking for a fun and relatable series to binge, this may be it. Continue scrolling to know more about the show and its streaming details.

Super Girls: Release Date & Streaming Platform

The makers of Super Girls have confirmed that the show will premiere on June 13, 2025, exclusively on Manorama Max. They shared the update on social media along with a poster. The caption read: “Get ready to laugh out loud! June 13 – mark your calendars! Our brand new comedy adventure “Super Girls” is dropping exclusively on Manorama Max.”

With such a cast, a brand-new concept, and plenty of laughs, the show is bound to hit the right chords. Mark the date on your calendar so you don’t miss even a second of this bright, happy Malayalam series with your popcorn in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aswathy S Nair (@aswathysnairofficial)

What Is Super Girls About?

Super Girls is a tale of four modern girls trying to break free from the old rules and create a life for themselves. Each has a different personality, but together, they face everyday life with confidence and humor. The show is about friendship, following dreams, and standing up for what you believe in.

The cast includes Binoj Kulathoor, Kshama Krishna, Aswathy S Nair, Angelia Raaj, and Gayathri Gopi. Their bond and comic timing bring energy to the story. The recently released promo song offers a glimpse into the fun and chaos in their world, showing that this group is all set to deliver laughs and emotions.

Directed by Shabeer BN and produced by Millennium Audios, the series also features music by Adarsh Anil, which adds a cheerful vibe. The creative team has focused on keeping the tone light, funny, and easy to enjoy, perfect for a relaxing watch.

Check out the trailer of Super Girls below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Prince & Family OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Dileep Starrer Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News