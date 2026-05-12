The hit sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies became one of America’s most loved comedy shows during the 1960s. The story of the Clampett family, poor mountain folks who became rich overnight and moved to Beverly Hills, entertained audiences for nine seasons.

More than 50 years after the show ended, the cast members are still remembered for their unforgettable roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circle Country (@circleallaccess)

What Happened To Buddy Ebsen After The Beverly Hillbillies?

Buddy Ebsen, who played the wise and kind Jed Clampett, became one of television’s most recognizable stars. Before the sitcom, he was originally cast as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz but had to leave because of health problems caused by the makeup.

After The Beverly Hillbillies, Ebsen starred in the detective series Barnaby Jones. His final film appearance was a cameo in the 1993 movie adaptation of The Beverly Hillbillies. Ebsen died in 2003 at the age of 95.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Ochacher (@paganguy33)

Irene Ryan’s Life After Playing Granny On The Beverly Hillbillies

Irene Ryan became famous for playing Granny, the sharp-tongued grandmother of the Clampett family. Her performance earned her Emmy nominations and made her one of the show’s standout stars.

After the sitcom ended, Ryan successfully moved to Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for her role in Pippin. She died in 1973 at age 70.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazing Time Capsule (@amazingtimecapsule)

Donna Dougla’s Career & Life After Elly May Clampett

Donna Douglas, best known as Elly May Clampett, became a fan favorite for her sweet personality and love of animals. She also appeared alongside Elvis Presley in Frankie and Johnny.

Following the show, Douglas focused on gospel music, motivational speaking, and writing children’s books and cookbooks. She died of pancreatic cancer in 2015 at age 82.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nostalgic Faces (@nostalgic_faces0)

Max Baer Jr.’s Life After Playing Jethro Bodine

Max Baer Jr. played the goofy and lovable Jethro Bodine. Although famous for comedy, Baer later built a successful career behind the camera.

He directed and produced films, including Macon County Line, which became a surprise box office success. Later, he focused on business ventures, including casino projects. As of 2026, he is the only surviving member of the main cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Jeanie Judis (@judis.annie)

Raymond Bailey’s Acting Career After The Classic Sitcom

Raymond Bailey portrayed banker Milburn Drysdale, the greedy neighbor who tried to keep the Clampetts’ money in his bank. Before the sitcom, he appeared in Vertigo, directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Bailey later appeared in Disney comedies before dying in 1980 at the age of 75.

Nancy Kulp’s Life After Playing Jane Hathaway

Nancy Kulp earned praise for her portrayal of Jane Hathaway, often called “Miss Jane” on the show. Her role earned her an Emmy nomination and lasting popularity among viewers.

After acting, Kulp entered politics and ran for Congress in Pennsylvania as a Democratic candidate. She later taught film and television history at Juniata College. Kulp died of cancer in 1991 at age 69.

Where To Watch The Beverly Hillbillies Today?

Even decades after leaving television, the stars of The Beverly Hillbillies remain beloved by fans around the world. The classic sitcom continues to entertain new generations through streaming services such as Pluto TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 11 – May 17): Kartavya, Off Campus, Inspector Avinash Season 2 & More To Stream Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News