Two months after Bigg Boss 16 went on air, the show has now shifted gears and has been entertaining everyone. The show makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep us hooked with its interesting twists and turns. In a recent episode of the reality show, we saw outsiders entering the Bigg Boss house in order to get a reaction from the contestant. The show has often been in the news for different reasons one of which was Abdu Rozik’s feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In the earlier episode, we saw the international star expressing his feelings for the co-contestant time and again. However, not only the actress but even the host Salman Khan, Sajid Khan and others have also tried to make him understand.

Now after Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mother has reacted to Abdu Rozik’s romantic feelings for the actress. The star mother lauded her daughter and stated that while Nimrit respects his feelings she also drew the line between them. A couple of days back, Dabangg Khan was seen asking Abdu to not have any other feelings than a friend.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Inderpreet Kaur said, “Honestly, it was a very organic and beautiful friendship. Within all the chaos, they had a great bond. Nimrit is mature enough to let him know that she respects his feelings but drew that line. She did not wish to hurt him. She told him of the age difference between them. She had clarified on at least six different occasions,” adding “I do not wish to name people but the manner in which it got dragged was somewhat unpleasant. I appreciate Salman Khan for beautifully handling the matter.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mother went on to add, “It is a human feeling. He is so adorable…such a sweetheart. His heart is full of love and he has positive vibes. It is wrong for anyone to judge their relationship and give it a bad name. That aspect disturbed me. You can love someone and that love can be in any form of love. She understands diversity and knows how to give respect to every adult. It was someone they discussed as two adults.”

