‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot’s parents have written an open letter to Bigg Boss makers over threats their son received from housemate MC Stan.

For the unversed, Stan, who is the new captain of the house, got into a war-of-words with Shalin after the rapper nominates Tina Datta for eviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shalin’s parents shared the letter on Instagram that they have written to the markers of Big Boss 16, which read as follows: “Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin Bhanot signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges.”

“We are sure Shalin Bhanot will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome.”

“Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It’s a reality show but at the end of the day it’s for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how this allowed on national television?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

They expressed their concern for their son.

“There’s nothing beyond our son’s happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin Bhanot ke Mummy aur Papa.”

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives A Befitting Reply To Haters Claiming Shanawaz Shaikh Did Not Splurge Money At Their Wedding: “…Trolls Would Have Called Me A Gold Digger”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News