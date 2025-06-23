The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick made his return and immediately jumped headfirst into some romance with Brooke, who was lingerie-clad when he entered. On the other hand, Luna kept her whole stalker-ish behavior well and going, keeping an eye out on Hayes.

The drama is about to get bigger and better now that people are joining hands to put Luna in her place. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 23, 2025

The week’s first episode features Nick secretly listening in on Taylor and Ridge. Now that he is back in town, he is making sure to get himself involved everywhere, whether he is needed or not. He told Brooke he was interested in getting back with her despite her desire to be with Ridge.

And now, he’s busy eavesdropping on Ridge and Taylor. He just saw and heard them have a loving chat after which Taylor proposed to Ridge, asking him to be her husband. Now that he has invaded their special moment, he will share the same with Brooke, but is he to gain an advantage?

Does he think this will cause Brooke to give him another chance? On the other hand, Steffy, Finn, and Will conspire against Luna, while she defends herself to Sheila. It’s high time to put the menace back where she belongs. After all, she has been acting nosy and psychotic all over again in the city.

First, she tried to force herself onto Will, and then she tried to blame Steffy for Finn not wanting to have a father-daughter relationship with her. This is why they have decided to join hands and plan to take her down for good. Is this why Luna is claiming Will and Electra broke up, and then kisses him?

Is this the plan to lure Luna to spill the truth? Will it even work, or will she catch on to it? That’s not all because Luna will also spend some time with her grandmother Sheila, trying to defend herself and her actions. Will she be able to change her mind, or will Sheila ask her to leave the city?

Will Deacon find out that Sheila spent some time with Luna yet again? Stay tuned to The Bold and The Beautiful for more!

