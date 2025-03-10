The Oscar-winning actress, who starred as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 blockbuster, alluded that her nude scene remained a fan obsession long after the film’s release. Even 17 years later, people still approached her with the infamous sketch, hoping for an autograph. Winslet made it clear that she wanted no part of it.

“I don’t sign that (picture),” she told Yahoo! Movies. “It feels very uncomfortable. Why would you do that? People ask me to sign that (picture) a lot.”

In Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson famously sketched Rose wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean necklace. The black-and-white drawing became one of the film’s most iconic visuals. For Winslet, it became an unexpected burden.

“There’s a photo of it as well that someone has lifted from a still of the film, and that photo gets passed around too,” she told Yahoo. “I’m like, ‘No! I didn’t mean for it to be a photograph that I would end up seeing still 17 years later.'”

Fans didn’t just keep the memory alive; they made sure Winslet never forgot it. At a Divergent premiere, a fan held up the sketch, proving once again that the image had taken on a life of its own. Winslet, who played a no-nonsense antagonist in the sci-fi hit, had moved far beyond her Titanic days, but the past still clung to her.

Despite the film’s global success, Winslet admitted that parts of it made her uneasy. Watching certain scenes felt “very uncomfortable,” especially as her career evolved. While audiences saw a defining cinematic moment, Winslet saw something she wished would stay in the past.

By then, Winslet had firmly established herself as one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses. With roles in The Reader, Revolutionary Road, and Labor Day, she proved her range extended far beyond the star-crossed romance of Titanic. Yet, no matter how many accolades she earned, the world still remembered her as Rose, lounging on that couch, immortalized in charcoal.

Winslet’s honesty about her struggles with fame extended beyond Titanic. She once admitted that certain roles pushed her to the edge, leading to intense anxiety. “I often throw up, which I’m a bit embarrassed about,” she shared (via Standard.co). “Acting is bloody scary. I still have moments when I think, ‘I can’t do this—everybody thinks I’m absolutely sh*t.'”

Even with the weight of Titanic following her, Winslet never let it define her. Her journey, from that fateful ship to the pinnacle of Hollywood, remained one for the books. But if fans were hoping for a signed keepsake of that infamous drawing, they were out of luck.

