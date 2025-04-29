Jack Quaid isn’t just riding the wave of The Boys anymore, he’s stepping firmly into the spotlight of Hollywood’s next generation. With The Boys gearing up to wrap its satirical superhero saga in season 5, Quaid’s time as Hughie Campbell may be winding down, but the actor’s trajectory is clearly on the rise. He’s been building momentum steadily, and the past few years have made it obvious that this guy’s not fading into the background anytime soon.

Jack Quaid: Not Just a Famous Last Name

Quaid’s first steps onto the big screen came via The Hunger Games over a decade ago, but it didn’t take long for him to carve out his own identity, far beyond just being the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. From offbeat capers like Logan Lucky to creature-feature spectacle in Rampage, the early roles hinted at his range. But it was 2022’s Scream where he really proved he could leave an impression in horror, and that wasn’t a fluke.

By the time he landed a part in Nolan’s ensemble epic Oppenheimer, Quaid had already become a recognizable face. And now, in 2025, he’s adding action to his resume with Novocaine. But before diving into that adrenaline-fueled role, he took a chilling detour into science fiction horror with Companion, a film that’s not just performing well, it’s exploding in popularity.

Companion Becomes a Breakout

Companion, directed by Drew Hancock, stars Sophie Thatcher as Iris, a robot whose weekend away spirals into menace when things go sideways with her boyfriend, played by Quaid.

The cast is rounded out with solid names like Lukas Gage and Rupert Friend, but it’s the unnerving plot and chemistry between the leads that drew critics in. After its theatrical run brought in over three times its budget globally, it quietly shifted to digital and streaming and then things really took off.

Since landing on Max in mid-April, Companion shot to the number four spot among all streaming titles in the US, and second place among just movies, outpacing titles like Ransom Canyon and G20. Its Rotten Tomatoes scores, 93% from critics and 89% from audiences, aren’t just bragging rights, they’re a testament to the film’s clever genre-blending and its performers’ magnetism.

This kind of success isn’t just good news for Hancock or Thatcher, who’s also riding high after Heretic. For Quaid, it signals that he’s more than just a TV staple. His leap into horror, drama, and now action has started to paint the picture of a genuinely versatile leading man.

Now, with Companion thriving in theaters, on VOD, and now in streaming rankings, Quaid’s future in film looks a lot less like a question of if and more like when the next big thing will land.

