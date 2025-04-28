No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie, already made waves for being Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy. But did you know it is also officially the longest Bond film ever made? At 163 minutes (or 2 hours and 43 minutes), this one set new records and raised the stakes for Bond’s swan song.

The movie occurs five years after Spectre, with Bond retired and chilling – until a scientist named Valdo Obruchev goes missing. This sparks a deadly chain of events, leading Bond back into action to stop a villain’s master plan. This time, it’s all on him. Fans had been waiting for this chapter, but the release was nothing short of a rollercoaster.

Initially set for November 2019, the movie was repeatedly pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release was finally locked for October 8, 2021, just a week after Venom: Let There Be Carnage hit theaters. Now, about that runtime. No Time To Die’s epic length stands out in James Bond history. Previously, Spectre held the title at 148 minutes, while Skyfall and Casino Royale clocked in just over 140 minutes.

On the other end of the spectrum, Quantum of Solace was a brief 106 minutes. But with No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final mission is no rush. It’s a massive ride that could test the audience’s endurance – but if any spy is up for the challenge, it’s 007.

Looking ahead, the future of the Bond franchise is up in the air. One of the producers, Barbara Broccoli, said it best (via Games Radar): “Daniel has taken the character, the series, the whole thing to a place that is so extraordinary, so emotionally satisfying that I cannot imagine Bond after Daniel.” It will be tough to fill those shoes, but for now, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond adventure is one for the ages.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame: The Untold Story Behind Chris Hemsworth’s Fat Thor Transformation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News