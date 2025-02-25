James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie is set to redefine the Man of Steel for the new DC Universe, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent. With Superman (2025) marking a fresh start under Gunn’s leadership, anticipation is high, but so are concerns. The film boasts a large ensemble, featuring not only Superman but also Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Krypto the Superdog, and several DC heroes like Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern and Hawkgirl. Given past criticisms of overcrowded superhero films, fans are worried that Superman could lose its focus.

However, Gunn has assured audiences that the film is firmly centered on Clark Kent. The director, known for his character-driven storytelling in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, stated unequivocally that Superman is about three key characters: Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor. While supporting characters will have their arcs, Gunn emphasized, “Every single frame of the movie is about Superman’s story.”

James Gunn recently addressed concerns that Superman (2025) might become an ensemble film rather than a solo superhero story. With DC introducing multiple characters alongside the Man of Steel, some fans feared the film would prioritize world-building over Clark Kent’s journey. However, Gunn dismissed these worries, reiterating that the heart of Superman remains Clark Kent himself.

“I do not think of Superman as an ensemble,” Gunn stated during a press event as per Screenrant. “It’s about three characters: Superman, Lois, and Lex. Those are the three characters it’s about.” While he acknowledged that Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific and even Krypto the Superdog play significant roles, he stressed that every element in the movie serves Superman’s story.

Another key aspect Gunn touched upon was the film’s theme. “I think this is a movie about the values of being human, about kindness and love,” he explained. Gunn’s Superman will likely serve as a contrast to the grittier heroes of today, staying true to the optimism and hope that have defined the character for almost a century. While additional characters like Green Lantern and Hawkgirl will have their arcs, they won’t overshadow Superman. Gunn emphasized, “Every character has their arc, like [he] would have in any story, but it really is about Superman.”

