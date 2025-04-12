With the first Minecraft movie stacking up over $350 million worldwide (yes, it’s crafting box office gold), Warner Bros. is already eyeing a sequel faster than a Creeper sneaks up behind you. The blocky adventure that brought Mojang’s pixelated paradise to life is proving to be more than just a one-hit build.

And while fans are still recovering from the epic post-credits tease (no spoilers, but OMG), director Jared Hess has been slyly dropping sequel hints like redstone dust at a TNT party. “Minecraft Movie 2?” you ask. Well, let’s just say the studio isn’t exactly saying “no.” The groundwork is being laid, the chunks are loading, and the creative crew seems ready to respawn with even more pixel-powered madness. So, is Minecraft 2 happening? All signs point to probably yes, now if only we could mine a release date!

Is Minecraft 2 Happening?

After A Minecraft Movie absolutely mined the box office, breaking records and hauling in over $350 million globally, fans have been asking the big question: is Minecraft 2 happening? Well, according to Warner Bros. execs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the answer is… almost officially yes. In a recent interview with Deadline, the dynamic duo teased that while “the ink might not be dry on the deals yet,” official announcements for A Minecraft Movie 2 (and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2) are “imminent.”

So yes, the sequel is basically being built, brick by glorious brick.

Despite not being a critic’s darling, A Minecraft Movie had an explosive debut, surpassing even Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in key opening-weekend metrics. It also went viral thanks to chaotic, costume-clad theater audiences channeling their inner Endermen.

Director Jared Hess has already been hyping the sequel, citing the game’s “infinite possibilities,” “amazing mods,” and “untapped biomes.” He’s even confirmed that Minecraft 2 would continue the story of Jack Black’s Steve and introduce Alex (rumored to be voiced by Kate McKinnon), who appeared in the post-credits scene.

While we might have to wait a couple of years, thanks to schedules, post-production, and, y’know, real-life mobs, the future looks bright (and very blocky). So yes, Minecraft 2 is happening. Now, if we could just craft a release date with some redstone magic…

Minecraft Movie Massive Box Office Performance

In many ways, A Minecraft Movie’s success felt inevitable. The film adapted a beloved, globally popular game with a massive fanbase, predominantly made up of children—an audience known for driving high ticket sales. But despite the game’s success, the movie’s trailer faced widespread mockery, with long-time fans critical of how the iconic blocky world was brought to life on the big screen.

Yet, when it hit theaters, A Minecraft Movie blew expectations out of the water. It opened to an impressive $162.7 million domestically, becoming the #1 film of its opening weekend. It even smashed the record for the highest-grossing video game adaptation on opening weekend, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In just one week, the film crossed the $200 million domestic threshold, becoming the first 2025 release to do so. It also sparked viral trends, with audiences cheering during the “chicken jockey” scene. As it continues its theatrical run, A Minecraft Movie is expected to maintain momentum, potentially setting its sights on the Billion-Dollar Club.

While it hasn’t dethroned The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing video game movie yet, the future looks bright for this blockbuster.

