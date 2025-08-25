Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, had a good second weekend after a downfall during weekdays. Due to mixed word-of-mouth, the film posted an underwhelming total during the opening week. During the second weekend, it comfortably hit the double-digit score, which helped amass over 25 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, the magnum opus also crossed a major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

After showing an expected drop on the second Friday, the Kollywood action thriller picked up well on Saturday, with the original Tamil version and the Hindi-dubbed version showing a healthy jump. It went from Friday’s 5.85 crores to Saturday’s 10.5 crores. Yesterday, on the second Sunday, the film grew marginally and earned 10.75 crores, as there was a dip in the night occupancy.

Overall, Coolie amassed 27.1 crores during the second weekend, pushing the 11-day total to 256.75 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 256.75 crores. These numbers look good in isolation, but considering the budget and scale of the film, it’s underwhelming.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.5 crores

Day 7 – 7.5 crores

Day 8 – 6.15 crores

Day 9 – 5.85 crores

Day 10 – 10.5 crores

Day 11 – 10.75 crores

Total – 256.75 crores

Becomes Rajinikanth’s third film to cross a major milestone

With 256.75 crores in the kitty, Coolie has become Rajinikanth’s third film to cross the milestone of 250 crore net at the Indian box office. 2.0 was his first film, followed by Jailer. The biggie is also expected to touch the 300 crore milestone in the next few days. The mark of 350 crores is out of reach now.

More about the film

The Tamil action thriller was released on August 14. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking his debut collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

