Mahavatar Narsimha has done the unthinkable on the fifth Sunday. The film was buzzing on the ticket window since the morning and it has outperformed Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 on BookMyShow on August 24, 2025 Sunday. It was the fifth Sunday for the animation film and the second Sunday for the War Universe Biggie!

Hombale Films Is Celebrating Like Never Before!

Currently, the success of the animation film has led to celebrations, and Hombale Films is celebrating like never before with the success of the film, which was mounted on a budget of only 15 crore, and has earned 219 crore at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha VS War 2

On August 24, the fifth Sunday for Mahavatar Narsimha, the animation film registered a ticket sale of 100.66K on BMS. This is 24% higher than War 2’s 81K ticket sales on its second Sunday, August 24.

Very Close To Surpassing Saiyaara!

Mahavatar Narsimha has registered the third-highest ticket sales of 2025 for a Bollywood film on BMS, with a ticket sale of 6.23 million. It stands next to Saiyaara, which has registered a ticket sale of 7 million. Mahavatar Narsimha might surpass Saiyaara’s lifetime total.

Check out the top 5 ticket sales of 2025 for Indian films on BMS.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Saiyaara : 7.04 Million* Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.13 Million* Coolie: 5.32 Million* Thudarum: 4.51 Million

Will Coolie Surpass Mahavatar Narsimha!

While Mahavatar Narsimha is chasing Saiyaara’s grand total, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is chasing the lifetime numbers of the animation film on BMS. It would be interesting to see if they change spots!

Mahavatar Narsimha Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales for the animated film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 28K

Week 1: 1.40 Million

Week 2: 1.96 Million

Week 3: 1.84 Million

Week 4: 707K

Day 29, 5th Friday: 65.14K

Day 30, 5th Saturday: 130.24K

Day 31, 5th Sunday: 100.66K

Total: 6.23 Million

