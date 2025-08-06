Mahavatar Narsimha continues to enjoy its glorious run at the Indian box office. After the super successful opening week, the film went full throttle in the second week and has amassed a jaw-dropping collection so far. It has already emerged as a highly successful venture and is among the most profitable Indian films of 2025. Amid this, it has also scored a much-awaited century, creating history. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

The latest animated film has surprised everyone with its splendid run. After a decent start, its positive word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, helping it attract massive footfalls. Now, in the absence of any major opponent, the film is dominating the number game daily. The majority of business is coming from the Hindi version, which benefited due to the less excitement for Son Of Sardaar 2 and other Bollywood releases.

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

As per the latest collection update, Mahavatar Narsimha has made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, with its 12-day collection standing a huge 103.79 crore net (all languages). Adjusting for GST, it stands at 122.47 crore gross.

Becomes the first Indian animated film to score a century!

By scoring a century, Mahavatar Narsimha has created history at the Indian box office by becoming the first Indian animated film to achieve this glorious feat. It’s a great achievement for Indian cinema, and it would hopefully inspire more filmmakers to produce promising animated films in the future.

There have been some good Indian animated films in the past, but due to the limited audience and appeal, the genre didn’t witness a rise. However, this picture is expected to change after the historic success of the latest animated film based on Indian mythology.

More about the film

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha was theatrically released on July 25. It was produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films. It was reportedly made on a budget of just 15 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

