Vijay Deverakonda‘s Kingdom has failed to fulfill high expectations and is heading for an underwhelming total by the end of the first week. Living up to the pre-release hype, the film clocked Vijay’s biggest opening ever at the Indian box office, but afterwards, it failed to maintain the momentum. Things got worse during weekdays, and the biggie is already heading towards a disastrous collection. Amid this, it is inches away from becoming the actor’s highest-grosser post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Kingdom earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

After not doing so well during the extended first weekend, the Tollywood spy action drama fell flat on the first Monday, earning just 2 crore. On Tuesday, it dropped further, earning 1.54 crores. If we compare, the drop is normal, but it’s still not good since the overall collection is at lower levels.

Coming to the total sum, Kingdom has earned 44.44 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 52.43 crores. From here, the film is heading for the 8-day extended opening week of 47-48 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 18 crores

Day 2 – 7.5 crores

Day 3 – 8 crores

Day 4 – 7.4 crores

Day 5 – 2 crores

Day 6 – 1.54 crores

Total – 44.44 crores

Soon to become Vijay Deverakonda’s top grosser post-COVID!

With 44.44 crores in the kitty, Kingdom is already Vijay Deverakonda’s second highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. On day 5, it surpassed Liger’s 41.17 crores to grab the second spot. To grab the first spot, it needs to beat Kushi’s 48.26 crores, which is just 3.82 crores away. So, the film needs 3.83 crores more to surpass Kushi.

Take a look at the collection of Vijay Deverakonda’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Kushi – 48.26 crores Kingdom – 44.44 crores Liger – 41.17 crores The Family Star – 22.01 crores

