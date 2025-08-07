Kammatam, a Malayalam crime thriller series inspired by true events, will soon be available on streaming. Based on one of Thrissur’s most controversial incidents that shook the state of Kerala and the nation, this six-episode investigative series dives deep into a chilling murder mystery rooted in betrayal, silence, and moral conflict.

Produced by 23 Feet Productions and directed by Shan Thulasidharan, the series features Sudev Nair in the lead role alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes Jins, Jeo Baby, Ajay Vaasudev, Akhil Kavalayoor, Arun Sol, Sreerekha, and Jordy Poonjaa.

Kammatam: Release Date & Plot

The series will premiere on August 29, 2025, exclusively on ZEE5. This is the OTT platform’s first foray into original Malayalam series.

Kammatam follows Circle Inspector Antonio George, who senses something off when planter Samuel Umman dies in a suspected road accident, especially when he notices a missing necklace at the scene. His investigation leads to Shaji, an auto driver with a criminal past, who is soon found dead in a quarry.

A mysterious two-wheeler at a construction site points to deeper involvement, and all clues slowly circle back to Francis, a quiet worker from Samuel’s plantation. As Antonio digs deeper, a chilling web of deceit, silence, and secrets buried far beneath the surface unravels.

What Did Actor Sudev Nair Say About Kammatam?

Speaking about the show, actor Sudev Nair said, “Being part of Kammatam, the first-ever Malayalam original on ZEE5, is truly special. This isn’t just a crime thriller; it’s a layered exploration of silence, trust, and the unspoken tensions that define human behavior. The role pushed me emotionally and mentally, demanding attention to every subtle gesture. Working with Shan and the entire team was an intense and rewarding experience.” He also mentioned that he is proud to be part of the series.

