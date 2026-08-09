The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Becomes Universal’s Biggest 2026 Hit ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey lost 258 theaters in North America on Thursday, but it still has a strong hold at the box office. The movie has now surpassed the box office total of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in North America, achieving a significant feat among Universal releases in 2026. It is now the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie has collected a solid $8.8 million on its 4th Friday at the domestic box office. It lost 258 screens in North America and still has a stronghold at the box office, dropping just 38.1% from last Friday. The movie completes twenty-two days at the box office in North America, and the total hits $438.5 million. It is eyeing another solid three-day weekend at the domestic box office.

Surpasses The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the North American box office

According to the latest data on Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has surpassed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing Universal hit of the year. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Odyssey are both Universal releases in North America. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $429.8 million at the North American box office during its run, and Christopher Nolan‘s film has surpassed that total in just 22 days to achieve the #1 crown among Universal films in 2026.

The Odyssey is inches away from beating the domestic haul of The Dark Knight Rises this weekend. It grossed $448.1 million and became Nolan’s 2nd-highest-grossing film. The movie is eyeing a 4th three-day weekend between $30 million and $33 million in North America. The Nolan-helmed movie is tracking to cross the $550 million mark domestically in its original run.

It crossed the $1 billion milestone worldwide recently and still has a few more milestones to achieve at the box office. The Odyssey was released in the theaters on July 17. After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.

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Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Joins $1B Club As Only 3rd R-Rated Movie, Set To Beat The Dark Knight As Christopher Nolan’s 2nd Biggest Hit

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