With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning warming up to treat cinemagoers with its abundance of action spectacles, fans and some occasional viewers are indulging in franchise rewatching and hunting for easter eggs. The eighth entry’s lead-in, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which sets Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt chasing two extraordinary keys to a dire AI threat, The Entity, is by far the most essential flick if one plans to embrace The Final Reckoning fully. And there lie several hidden details and fun easter eggs to stimulate the viewers.

As popular as the Mission: Impossible theme music and opening sequences have become over the years, few had expected them to twist the conventional execution and also fall victim to the elusive Entity, much like Ethan and his team. Unlike modern trends, Mission: Impossible keeps the retro front-end credits, paired with fast clips previewing later scenes. While some fans take issue with what might be viewed as a risky method that could spill tidbits beforehand, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie chose to twist this very habit.

The Usual Suspects and Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter added shots that were not in the film to mirror The Entity’s deceptive nature before the viewers were even introduced to the villain. McQuarrie has since disclosed slipping a subtle hint into the opening credits of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. This revelation shows the might of the formidable AI enemy, setting the stage for the series’ ongoing critical junction.

“It’s a staple of Mission: Impossible, always done this way,” the Jack Reacher filmmaker joked on the Empire Spoiler Specials podcast. “I won’t spoil the story, just show false shots. The Entity tricks you.” He added, “The credits glitch; coordinates and dates scramble before they fade. Every piece ties to The Entity’s hold on the tale itself.” This clever foreshadowing proves the AI’s influence, establishing the film’s foundation.

The credits’ hue also points to The Entity. McQuarrie noted that the AI’s blue shade structured the entire story, prompting a switch to the palette during the credits. “They’re The Entity’s own opening, full of misdirection and flaws,” he confirmed. This decision reflects the villain’s role, steering a subtle pretext.

From plot to technicalities, Christopher McQuarrie’s efforts certainly elevate The Entity’s scale, marking it as Ethan Hunt’s most formidable foe yet, having already outpaced him for the entirety of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Unlike the arms dealers and rogue spies from the past, this elusive entity lacks a form, able to spy, breach systems, twist data, and hack minds, as shown in the first half of the two-parter. Its scope demanded a saga of the highest magnitude, with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning closing the arc.

