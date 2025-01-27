In 2009, Mel Gibson’s 28-year marriage ended dramatically with a billion-dollar divorce, redefining Hollywood’s priciest breakups. As celebrity divorce lawyer Raoul Felder said, “It’s a billion-dollar divorce!” With no prenuptial agreement in sight, Robyn Moore was entitled to half of Gibson’s massive fortune. His net worth was around $1B at the time, largely thanks to his blockbuster hit The Passion of the Christ, which raked in $600M alone.

The math wasn’t hard. According to Entertainment Weekly, Robyn walked away with an astounding $500M, making this split the costliest celebrity divorce ever. For context, Michael Jordan’s 2006 divorce cost him $168M. Steven Spielberg gave $100M in 1989, and Paul McCartney’s stuff with Heather Mills in 2008 tallied up to $48.6M. Gibson’s split? It made those numbers look quaint.

The financial hit wasn’t Gibson’s only problem. Already bruised by a 2006 DUI arrest and a public tirade, his image as a devoted father and devout Christian took another blow. He and Moore shared seven kids, ages 10 to 28, making the stakes personal and professional. Yet Felder predicted that the public had grown desensitized to Gibson’s antics.

“If he was Matthew Broderick or Tom Hanks, the answer would be yes,” Felder said of a potential fallout. “But the public has been desensitized already to this fellow.”

Beyond the personal drama, the divorce directly affected Gibson’s career. With over a dozen films in various stages of development, including Mad Max 4 and an adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, Moore was entitled to her share of these ventures. But as Felder explained, the logistics were messy. “These are very hard to value, and that makes it not a simple divorce,” he said.

The likely solution? A clean payout. “If [Moore] is like any other wife, she’ll want her money now,” Felder speculated. “She doesn’t want to be a partner in a movie that may or may not be made 10 years from now.” Despite the financial and emotional stakes, Felder didn’t expect a drawn-out courtroom drama. He advised keeping the split under wraps to avoid public mudslinging.

“One of the problems with these divorces is, if you unleash the dogs of war, you can never put them back in the bottle again,” he warned. In the end, Mel Gibson’s divorce redefined Hollywood splits. It wasn’t just about the money. It was about navigating personal, professional, and public lives colliding in real-time. While the $500 million loss stung, Gibson’s star power and legacy endured.

And let’s be honest, in Tinseltown, it’s not about if the drama happens; it’s about how much it costs!

