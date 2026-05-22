Mel Gibson is returning with another biblical drama film titled The Resurrection of the Christ. The film is a sequel to the director’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ. Also titled The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, will continue the spiritual journey that began over two decades ago.

With a large ensemble cast, an ambitious multi-part narrative, and a release date tied to an important Christian holiday, the film is already generating major curiosity among audiences worldwide. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming biblical drama.

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One Cast Details

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One features an ensemble cast. Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen is portraying the role of Jesus Christ in the film. Other actors include Mariela Garriga as Mary Magdalene, Pier Luigi Pasino as Peter, Kasia Smutniak as Mary, Riccardo Scamarcio as Pontius Pilate, Lorenzo James Henrie as Judas Thaddeus, Lorenzo Richelmy as King David, Rupert Everett as Abraham, Andrea Misuraca as King Solomon, Lorenzo de Moor as Andrew, and Marco Pancrazi as Tom Guard.

THE RESURRECTION OF THE CHRIST: PART ONE – coming to theaters May 6, 2027.#jesus #resurrectionofchrist pic.twitter.com/qidygo2gxb — Mel Gibson (@privtGibson) May 22, 2026

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One Plot

The Resurrection of the Christ serves as a sequel to Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ. As the title suggests, the film will focus on the resurrection of Jesus Christ after the crucifixion. The plot will mainly focus on the aftermath of the miracle. A third film is also planned, which will conclude this trilogy.

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One Release Date

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One will be released theatrically on May 6, 2027. Lionsgate will be handling the film’s distribution. The release date coincides with Ascension Day, which is a Christian holiday to celebrate Jesus’ ascension to heaven. Its sequel, Part Two, will drop on the same day on May 25, 2028.

Mel Gibson has written the screenplay with Randall Wallace, while the two have also penned the story with Donal Gibson.

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